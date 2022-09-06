MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

