MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Envista by 48.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,703,000 after buying an additional 2,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 8.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 180,285 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Envista by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after purchasing an additional 406,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NVST opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

