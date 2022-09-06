MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.