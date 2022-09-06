MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE NJR opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

