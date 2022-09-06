MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. abrdn plc raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

