MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

