MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Avient by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

