MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,003 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of K opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

