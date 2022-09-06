MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,798 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

IP opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

