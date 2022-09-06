MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 92,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Cable One Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CABO opened at $1,127.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,328.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,340.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.