MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.58. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

