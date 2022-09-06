Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $13,489.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,418,228 coins and its circulating supply is 14,273,654 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

