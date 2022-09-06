Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 941,281 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -483.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.