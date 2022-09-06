Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.28 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.