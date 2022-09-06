Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

PNW opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

