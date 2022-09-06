Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after acquiring an additional 445,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on STOR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

