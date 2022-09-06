Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,288 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,803 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,022 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

