Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $534,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in News were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of News by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after buying an additional 421,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim increased their price objective on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NWSA stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

