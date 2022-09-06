Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

