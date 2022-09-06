Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 14,928 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $56,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 365.0% during the first quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 25,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

