Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 37,589 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,589 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

