Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,600 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.