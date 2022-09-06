Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 49,376 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KBR were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

NYSE KBR opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

