Mettalex Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $170,422.67 and approximately $7,164.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

