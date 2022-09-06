MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

