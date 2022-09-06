MIB Coin Trading Down 39.5% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $50,169.99 and approximately $5,523.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,298,412 coins and its circulating supply is 172,996,484 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.