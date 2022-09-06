MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $213,427.67 and $16.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001529 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00121749 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064812 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Coin Profile
MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.