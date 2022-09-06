Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

