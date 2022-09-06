Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day moving average is $277.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

