Microtuber Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,775.00 (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.15 million and $33,775.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Microtuber has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Microtuber alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.22 or 0.08048774 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00180302 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Microtuber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Microtuber should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Microtuber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Microtuber and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.