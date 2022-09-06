Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

