Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $32.19

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $83.92 million and $588,670.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $32.19 or 0.00161668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 96% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.