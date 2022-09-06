MileVerse Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 2% higher against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $1.92 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.