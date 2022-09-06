Million Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (MM)

Million (MM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Million coin can currently be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00014448 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Million has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Million has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $47,072.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00135468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

Million (CRYPTO:MM) is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users."

