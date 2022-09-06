MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.14 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $17.14 million and $289.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00008254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00233180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00416278 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,861,789 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

