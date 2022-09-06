Mina Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Mina has a total market cap of $421.31 million and $15.87 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 665,711,585 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
