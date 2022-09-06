Minds (MINDS) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00135468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

About Minds

MINDS is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

