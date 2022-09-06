Mineral Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129,468.00 (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $129,468.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mineral Coin Profile

MNR is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

