Mineral Price Reaches $0.0026 (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Mineral coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mineral has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $187,596.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00135468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Mineral Profile

MNR is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

