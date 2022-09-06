MiniDOGE Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $320,072.27 and $15,759.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SIL Finance Token V2 (SIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Star (SAFESTAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded down 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KRYZA Network (KRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.Telegram | Facebook | InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

