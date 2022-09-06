Mint Club Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $518,384.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

