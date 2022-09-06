Mithril Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Mithril has a total market cap of $23.18 million and $4.77 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.