Mixin Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $196.09 or 0.00985579 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $117.47 million and approximately $24,085.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00156962 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

