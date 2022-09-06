MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.33 Million

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $8.33 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00134651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022197 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

