MobieCoin (MBX) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

MobieCoin (MBX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. MobieCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $40,270.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
MobieCoin Coin Profile
The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MobieCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MobieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.