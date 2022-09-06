MOBOX (MBOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.43 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003038 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and $13.43 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.
About MOBOX
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.