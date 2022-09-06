Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,951.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $51,951.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

