Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 981.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

