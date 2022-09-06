MonaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $30.41 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $30.41 million and approximately $61,926.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.34 or 0.08403216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00209050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00298299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00775759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00629496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.