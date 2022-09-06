Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.65 Million

Monavale (MONA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $638.58 or 0.03381741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $234,846.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00027251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00288230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars.

